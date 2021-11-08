Don't Buy Anything New This Holiday Season

(Newser) – We may be barely a week past Halloween, but the holiday shopping season is already upon us—and in the New York Times, Annaliese Griffin suggests you don't purchase any new presents this year. The reasons for buying secondhand gifts are numerous: the global supply-chain delays are causing shortages of new products; the frenzied consumerism around the idea that we must spend, spend, spend in order to have a magical holiday is problematic; and all that stuff we buy eventually ends up getting disposed of. Then there's the fact that searching for pre-loved treasures is fun, and often allows more opportunities for finding (and, sometimes, personalizing or fixing up) a very specific gift rather than the usual trendy, generic items you might think of buying.

story continues below

"Every new purchase puts into motion a global chain of events, usually beginning with extracting oil to make the plastic that is in everything from stretchy jeans to the packaging they come in," Griffin writes. "Those materials travel from processing plant to factory to container ship, to eventually land on my front porch, and then become mine for a time. Sooner or later, they will most likely end up in a landfill. There’s so little pleasure in those kinds of purchases." Read her full piece here, which includes how to implement her ideas, or read on for other recent think-pieces on holiday shopping: