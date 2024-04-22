Opinion / Donald Trump Cheney's Plea to SCOTUS: Resolve Trump Issue Quickly Supreme Court hears immunity arguments this week By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 22, 2024 7:58 AM CDT Copied Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Donald Trump's hush-money trial in Manhattan is the big focus of the former president's legal fights as the week begins. However, another big moment comes on Thursday when the Supreme Court hears arguments on his claim of broad presidential immunity. The case involves special prosecutor Jack Smith's federal prosecution of Trump on charges of election interference, reports CNN. Two ways to win: Even if the court rejects Trump's arguments that he is immune from prosecution for acts taken while president, the justices could send the case back to a lower court for clarification of certain immunity issues, notes NBC News. If that happens, it's unlikely Smith's case would be tried before the election. And should Trump win reelection, he could fire Smith and end the case. Cheney's plea: In a New York Times op-ed, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney writes that the court is unlikely to back Trump's claim of broad immunity and she urges the justices to settle the entire matter "quickly and decisively"—without the need for a lower court to wade back in. Cheney co-chaired the House Jan. 6 committee, and she maintains that the grand jury in Smith's case heard evidence her panel was unable to obtain. "If delay prevents this Trump case from being tried this year, the public may never hear critical and historic evidence developed before the grand jury, and our system may never hold the man most responsible for Jan. 6 to account." Read her full op-ed. (More Donald Trump stories.) Report an error