Cheney's Plea to SCOTUS: Resolve Trump Issue Quickly

Donald Trump's hush-money trial in Manhattan is the big focus of the former president's legal fights as the week begins. However, another big moment comes on Thursday when the Supreme Court hears arguments on his claim of broad presidential immunity. The case involves special prosecutor Jack Smith's federal prosecution of Trump on charges of election interference, reports CNN.

Two ways to win: Even if the court rejects Trump's arguments that he is immune from prosecution for acts taken while president, the justices could send the case back to a lower court for clarification of certain immunity issues, notes NBC News. If that happens, it's unlikely Smith's case would be tried before the election. And should Trump win reelection, he could fire Smith and end the case.