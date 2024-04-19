Taylor Swift Dropped a Double Bomb Overnight

Taylor Swift's eleventh album was released at midnight Eastern time Friday, and to say Swifties are going wild over The Tortured Poets Department would be a bit of an understatement—reactions were being posted live to Twitter (where Swift herself revealed at 2am Eastern time that—surprise!—it's actually a double album) and, of course, Reddit. (Want to read the less impressed takes on the album? Go here. A more typical thread of devoted Swifties giving their first impression is here.) On Metacritic, the album's score based on seven reviews so far from professional critics was sitting pretty at 91 out of 100. A sample of what music critics have to say: