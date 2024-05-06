Greene's Losing Crusade Holds a Lesson for MAGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to force a vote to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson, even though it seems doomed to failure. To columnist David French in the New York Times, the unfolding narrative speaks volumes about the future of the MAGA movement. The crucial factor here is that Donald Trump is not on board with the push to remove Johnson—in fact, the former president has publicly voiced support for the speaker on multiple occasions. Greene's crusade, then, could be seen as a test of how much sway MAGA holds without the singular personality of Trump—and whether it can survive as a force without him.