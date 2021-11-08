Democrats Have a Problem: The Suburbs

(Newser) – The post-mortems from last week's election continue to arrive, and they still point to big trouble for Democrats. Fresh evidence comes in a new poll showing President Biden's approval ratings tanking below 40%. The same survey, from USA Today and Suffolk University, found that respondents would vote for a Republican congressional candidate over a Democratic one by 46%-38% if the election were held today. What's going on? Some coverage:

Twin problems: A New York Times story focusing on Virginia reveals that Democrats got battered in rural areas where they thought they already had bottomed out during the Trump years. Virginia offered proof "it can get worse," write Astead W. Herndon and Shane Goldmacher. Democrats also lost suburban voters who'd begun shifting their way of late. "The twin results raise a foreboding possibility for Democrats: that the party had simply leased the suburbs in the Trump era, while Republicans may have bought and now own even more of rural America," they write.

