(Newser) – Steve Bannon didn't just surrender to the FBI on Monday—he livestreamed the moment for supporters and remained defiant about the controversy. The ally of former President Trump has been indicted on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify or hand over documents to a House panel investigating the Capitol riot. Coverage:

Message: "We're taking down the Biden regime," Bannon said on a livestream via the Gettr social media service, per USA Today. "I want you guys to stay focused, stay on message," he said in the livestream for his War Room podcast. "Remember, signal, not noise."

"We're taking down the Biden regime," Bannon said on a livestream via the Gettr social media service, per USA Today. "I want you guys to stay focused, stay on message," he said in the livestream for his War Room podcast. "Remember, signal, not noise." Charges: The 67-year-old faces two misdemeanor counts of contempt, each of which carries up to a year in jail and fines if he's convicted. Bannon was expected to make a brief court appearance Monday afternoon to enter his plea before being released, reports the New York Times.

story continues below