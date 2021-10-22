Prison for Bannon? He'd Be 'in Heaven'

(Newser) – The House voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt on Thursday, and the vote was mostly along party lines. As the Hill reports, nine Republicans bucked their leaders and voted with Democrats. They are:

Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state

John Katko of New York

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Nancy Mace of South Carolina

Peter Meijer of Michigan

Fred Upton of Michigan

