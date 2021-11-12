Ex-Trump Official Meadows Defies Subpoena Over Jan. 6

(Newser) – Steve Bannon may have company soon in the eyes of Congress. Mark Meadows, who served as chief of staff under former President Trump, failed to show up on Friday for a hearing before the House panel investigating the events of Jan. 6, reports NBC News. When Bannon defied his own subpoena from the panel, the full House held him in contempt of Congress, though the Justice Department has not yet moved to prosecute the case. Meadows now faces the same possible fate. As Axios notes, House investigators want to talk to Meadows because they think he can provide details about Trump's actions on the day of the Capitol riot.

The no-show wasn't a huge surprise given the statement put out earlier this week by Meadows' attorney. “Mr. Meadows remains under the instructions of former President Trump to respect longstanding principles of executive privilege," said George Terwilliger. "It now appears the courts will have to resolve this conflict.” In response, panel chair Rep. Bennie Thompson warned in a letter that ignoring the subpoena would force the panel to consider pursuing contempt charges. (Meanwhile, Trump is fighting in court to block the transfer of White House records from that day to the panel.)