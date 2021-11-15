(Newser) – The UK has raised its terror level threat after Sunday's explosion in Liverpool as authorities work to suss out what happened. Authorities say one person—the bomber—was killed when an explosive device detonated in a taxi cab outside the city's Women's Hospital, reports the Guardian. One other person—the cab driver—was injured, though he managed to exit the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames and escaped serious harm. The driver has been identified as David Perry, and both the city's mayor and UK leader Boris Johnson have been praising him as a hero who potentially saved lives. The narrative that has emerged—one that hasn't been confirmed by police—is that Perry locked the vehicle's doors and prevented the bomber from exiting.

"The taxi driver in his heroic efforts has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster," Mayor Joanne Anderson tells the BBC. "The taxi driver locked the doors—our thanks go to him." Johnson, for his part, said that it "does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of mind and bravery." Perry was treated and released from a local hospital and has not spoken publicly about what happened. Friends have begun an online fundraiser to help him and his family. "David remembers a bang then going unconscious then managing to escape the car luckily by a strand of hair," it reads.