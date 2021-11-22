Taliban Issues 'Guidelines' for Women on TV

(Newser) – The Taliban would like to see no women appearing in TV dramas or soap operas in Afghanistan. The militant Islamist group, which took control of the country in August, also wants female journalists and TV presenters to wear hijabs when appearing on television, the BBC reports. This is the first such request directed to Afghan media by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, NDTV reports. Other new rules (although a ministry official says they're guidelines, not rules, per DW) include a ban on films that go against Islamic Sharia law or Afghan values, a ban on footage of men exposing their torsos, a ban on comedy or entertainment shows that are offensive or insulting to religion, and a ban on foreign films that promote foreign cultural values.

A member of an organization representing journalists in Afghanistan says some broadcasters may be forced to shut down due to the strict guidelines, but others say the guidelines are vague. Many fear the Taliban is slowly re-imposing restrictions on women similar to what was in place when the group was last in power in the 1990s. Females have already been ordered not to attend school, and some have been told to stay home from work as well. Dress codes for women have also been imposed, and journalists have been harassed and beaten. (Read more Taliban stories.)