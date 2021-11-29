Omicron Variant Detected in North America

(Newser) – As health officials around the world watch the Omicron variant, the first wave of headlines about actual patients appears to have a common theme: It's spreading quickly, but not necessarily leading to more severe cases, especially among vaccinated people. Coverage:

Early cases: A top Israeli health official, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, says vaccinated patients seem to become only "slightly ill" in breakthrough cases of the new COVID variant, per Haaretz. And South African virologist Barry Schoub said cases have generally been "mild to moderate," though he stressed that "it is early days." (Previously, a different South African health official described "very mild symptoms.")

A top Israeli health official, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, says vaccinated patients seem to become only "slightly ill" in breakthrough cases of the new COVID variant, per Haaretz. And South African virologist Barry Schoub said cases have generally been "mild to moderate," though he stressed that "it is early days." (Previously, a different South African health official described "very mild symptoms.") A caution: A hospital official in Soweto, South Africa, told the AP that his facility was seeing severe cases, frequently among unvaccinated patients in their 20s.

story continues below