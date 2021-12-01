Here Are the World's Most Expensive Cities

 
This Is the World's Most Expensive City

Israel's Tel Aviv tops the Economist Intelligence Unit's list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 1, 2021 12:13 PM CST
Jaffa, in Tel Aviv.   (Getty Images/Xantana)

(Newser) – Looking to bust out of this joint and set down roots elsewhere in the world? If you're planning an expat move to one of the cities on the Economist Intelligence Unit's most recent list, you'd better bring some extra cash. Per the BBC, the Economist Group's research arm has released its annual cost-of-living survey, which compares costs in US dollars for goods and services in 173 major cities around the globe.

Israel's Tel Aviv took the top spot for the first time, with the EIU's ranking citing "soaring currency and price increases for around one-tenth of goods in the city, led by groceries and transport." The biggest movers were Rome, which dropped from 32nd to 48th place, and Tehran, which rose to 29th from 79th. Damascus and Tripoli ranked as the cheapest cities. Here, the EIU's top 10 most expensive cities:

  1. Tel Aviv
  2. Paris
  3. Singapore (tied for 2nd with Paris)
  4. Zurich
  5. Hong Kong
  6. New York
  7. Geneva
  8. Copenhagen
  9. Los Angeles
  10. Osaka
