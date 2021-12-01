Lego Is Passing On Its Good Year to Its Employees

(Newser) – A good year for Lego Group is translating into a good week for its 20,000 employees. The Danish company said in a statement that thanks to the "extraordinary year" it just experienced, the "owner family wishes to … thank all colleagues with an extra three days off at the end of 2021." Bloomberg reports employees will get a "top-up" to their annual bonuses in April 2022 as well. It reports the company has a pleasant history when it comes to bonuses, noting that in 2015, staff were awarded an extra month's salary. The company didn't detail the size of the coming bonus.

story continues below

As for the numbers driving the goodwill: The AFP reports the company reported a net profit of $954 million for the first half of 2021; that's up 140% year-over-year. Revenues rose 46% during that period, which also saw the company open 60 news stores, bringing its total footprint to 737 stores. As for the company's employees, this piece from Inc. makes clear that they deserve those bonuses. It tells the story of a man who reached out to customer service after realizing his $350 Mos Eisley Cantina Lego set was missing a bag of pieces. The response he got was awesome; read it here. (Read more Lego stories.)