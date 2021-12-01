Gucci Family: House of Gucci Gets It Wrong

(Newser) – The Gucci family is not pleased with the depiction of their relatives in the new film House of Gucci, per the AP. In a statement issued this week, they said the narrative is "anything but accurate" and that the filmmakers did not consult them at all. The Guccis, who have no association anymore with the global luxury brand bearing their name, have been concerned about the Ridley Scott film from the beginning. Now that it's out, they're taking issue with specifics, including the idea that Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted and imprisoned for hiring a hitman to kill Maurizio Gucci, is depicted as a victim in a male-dominated company.

House of Gucci goes beyond the headlines of the 1995 murder and subsequent trial. Based on a book by Sara Gay Forden, it begins in the late 1970s and follows the relationship of Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) from courtship and marriage to separation and his murder. The story paints Reggiani as a Lady Macbeth-type who helped Maurizio rise and take control of the company from his uncle Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino) and cousin Paolo Gucci (Jared Leto). According to the family, it also paints Aldo Gucci and relatives "as thugs who were ignorant and insensitive to the world around them, attributing entirely fabricated attitudes and conduct to the protagonists of the notorious events."

They add they reserve the right to "take any action necessary to protect the name, image and dignity of themselves and their loved ones." Scott has previously defended himself and his film against criticisms from the Guccis, including a comment from Aldo Gucci's granddaughter, Patrizia Gucci, claiming they were "stealing the identity of a family to make a profit." "You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another went to jail for tax evasion, so you can't be talking to me about making a profit," Scott told BBC Radio last week. "As soon as you do that, you become part of the public domain." A rep for Scott said there was "nothing to add." The studio, MGM, did not have any comment either. (Read more House of Gucci stories.)