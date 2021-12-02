One of Most 'Recognizable' Members of Administration Is Out

(Newser) – The vice president's office is losing another staffer. Symone Sanders, VP Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson and senior adviser, is exiting the White House at the end of this year, she confirmed after multiple sources spoke to CNN and Politico. Despite the fact that Sanders' departure comes on the heels of another aide's exit and reports of "disarray" in the VP's office, one source insists that has nothing to do with Sanders' decision. "Symone has served honorably for three years," and it's simply the right time for her to move on, the source says. Sanders initially worked as an adviser to the Biden campaign before transitioning to Harris' team. A second source says Harris has been aware of the upcoming departure for a while.

story continues below

"I'm so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been," wrote Sanders, whom Politico calls "one of the most publicly recognizable individuals in the Biden administration," in a note to staff Wednesday night. "I'm grateful for [Harris chief of staff] Tina [Flournoy] and her leadership and her confidence as well. Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you." It's not clear what she has planned after leaving the administration. (Read more Kamala Harris stories.)