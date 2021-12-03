Snowstorm Strands Dozens in IKEA Overnight

(Newser) – Dozens of people stranded by a snowstorm in Denmark this week didn't have as much beer available as a group that was stuck in a British pub for days after a storm—but they had no shortage of beds to choose from. Six customers and 25 employees had to spend Wednesday night in an IKEA store near Aalborg after they were trapped by around a foot of snow, Deutsche Welle reports. Store manager Peter Elmose told the Ekstra Bladet tabloid that the group, who were joined by equally stranded employees from the toy store next door, spent the evening eating and watching TV, and it went "super well." "It's been a good night," he said. "All fun."

"We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses, and sofa beds,” Elmose said, per the AP. People could "pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try." Toy store worker Michelle Barrett said, "Everyone was just so sweet, and we actually just laughed at the situation because we probably will not experience it again." She said that after their cars were snowed in, workers at the toy store were wondering what to do when they saw reports that people were stranded in IKEA. The storm also stranded around 300 people at Aalborg's airport overnight. (Read more IKEA stories.)