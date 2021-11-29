61 People Stuck in Pub After Storm

(Newser) – More than 60 people have been stuck inside a remote pub for three nights now after the UK's first winter storm hit Friday, Sky News reports. That night, the Oasis tribute band Noasis was playing at the Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire, England, and when its set ended, revelers found local authorities had declared it unsafe to drive home, the New York Times reports. Some exits were blocked as snow piled up three feet high, and a downed power line is blocking the road leading away from the pub—which is why it's not yet clear whether the 61 people in the pub will be able to leave Monday afternoon as they were planning to. Which may be just fine: Everyone is having so much fun, "One lady actually said 'I don't want to leave,'" the inn's general manager tells the BBC.

Some were able to leave earlier—a group of off-roaders helped get parents home to young children, and a mountain rescue group evacuated a man who needed medical treatment. As for the rest, they include the members of Noasis (now nicknamed "Snowasis"), seven staffers, and dozens of patrons (some of whom had already booked rooms at the inn or were staying in motorhomes outside, the rest of whom are sleeping in the lounge). They've been watching movies, sharing meals, singing karaoke, taking pub quizzes, playing board games, and not getting "loud and drunk," according to the general manager, because they're trying to be respectful of each other. Elsewhere, the storm has left at least three dead, roads closed, trains canceled, and tens of thousands without power. (Read more strange stuff stories.)