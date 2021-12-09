Smash-and-Grab Thieves' New Target: Guns

(Newser) – Smash-and-grab thieves in the Los Angeles area appear to be branching out. Instead of high-end luxury items, the latest incident involves the theft of about 40 guns, reports the Los Angeles Times. Police in the city of Garden Grove say thieves broke through the glass front door of a gun shop about midnight Thursday and stole the unspecified weapons. Police say the thieves left in two vehicles—both BMWs—before officers arrived, per the Orange County Register. It's not clear if there's a direct connection to the recent string of similar thefts at businesses throughout Los Angeles County, but "it’s still a big concern of ours, obviously, with the amount of firearms that were taken,” says Garden Grove Police Lt. Mario Martinez. (Read more smash-and-grab stories.)