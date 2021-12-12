Chris Wallace Resigns From Fox News

(Newser) – Chris Wallace, a Fox News interviewer recognized for asking tough questions of both parties, announced Sunday that he's leaving the network. "I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in," he told viewers at the end of his final Fox News Sunday. "I'm ready for a new adventure." CNN later reported that Wallace will work for that network's upcoming paid streaming service, CNN+, per the Daily Beast. "We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years," the network said in a statement, Deadline reports. "The legacy of Fox News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named."

Wallace's challenges of Democrats and Republicans brought him praise from journalists generally, per the Wall Street Journal, though not always from colleagues at his network. "The bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise," he told viewers Sunday. Wallace pointed out that he's interviewed presidents and world leaders during his tenure. He's moderated presidential debates, as well, including one last year when he was unable to keep President Trump from interrupting former Vice President Joe Biden. Wallace later conceded the debate was "a mess."

The announcement surprised the industry, per the New York Times, and costs Fox a high-profile host with widespread credibility; Wallace was the first Fox anchor to be nominated for an Emmy. The 74-year-old had signed a contract in 2017 to stay through the 2020 presidential election. He told the Hollywood Reporter in April that he thought the Sunday political shows are still important, though many people rely on social media for information. "Have a great week," Wallace said in signing off. "And I hope you'll keep watching Fox News Sunday."