Wallace: Trump 'Put His Foot' in My 'Delicious Cake'

(Newser) – Chris Wallace says that when President Trump first engaged with Joe Biden in Tuesday night's debate, he was pleased because he "thought we were gonna have a real debate here." He was less thrilled over the next 94 minutes of the chaotic debate, during which he says Trump interrupted Biden and him 145 times. "The president was determined to try to butt in or throw Joe Biden off," Wallace told fellow Fox host Bill Hemmer on Thursday. "He bears the primary responsibility for what happened on Tuesday night," with Biden interrupting about half as many times, Wallace said. He said he knew 45 minutes in, when he called a brief halt, that the debate was a "mess" that did a "disservice" to the country.

Wallace said it was "frustrating" to see the president wreck the "hundreds of manhours and womanhours" that had gone into preparing a "serious, substantive debate." "I felt that I had gotten all of the ingredients. I had baked this beautiful, delicious cake and frankly, the president put his foot in it," he said. Asked if he had rewatched the debate, Wallace said, "Oh God, no." Before Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus, putting the two remaining debates in doubt, his campaign said it would reject the changes the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would bring in to ensure "orderly" discussion, Guardian reports. (Read more presidential debate stories.)

