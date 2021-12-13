'Gross Drunkenness at Sea' Suspected in Deadly Collision

(Newser) – Two people were arrested after cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea near Sweden, causing the smaller one to capsize. The body of one crew member of the capsized Danish boat, the Karin Hoej, was found inside. The other crew member is missing. A distress call was made around 3:30am Monday. An airplane, a helicopter, and at least 11 boats and ships searched until the effort was called off Monday night, the AP reports. "It is very cold and dark," said a spokesman for the Swedish Maritime Administration, with water and air temperatures of about 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Screams could be heard from the water after the collision, he said. The chief rescue official said the Karin Hoej appeared as if it had been run over.

The larger craft is a British ship, the Scot Carrier. One of the people detained is British, the other Croatian. Swedish coast guard officials told the BBC there are "some criminal suspicions, including gross drunkenness at sea" involving the Scot Carrier. The cause of the accident wasn't clear, officials said, though there was fog in the area. Efforts to turn the Karin Hoej upright, helped by the Scot Carrier, failed, and the Danish ship was towed to shore by the coast guard, per World Cargo News. In Sweden, a conviction for causing death by gross negligence brings a prison sentence of up to six years. The Karin Hoej, which had no cargo aboard at the time, was headed to a port in southern Denmark. The Scot Carrier was on its way to the east coast of Scotland.