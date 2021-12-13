Teachers Scramble for Dollars at 'Dystopian' Event

(Newser) – Organizers described the "Dash for Cash" event at a junior hockey game in South Dakota as a fun way to get some extra cash to local teachers—but after video of the event went viral, some viewers said they were unsettled by the sight of teachers kneeling to grab dollar bills to use for school supplies. Some $5,000 was literally up for grabs at the Sioux Falls Stampede game on Saturday night, the Argus Leader reports. Ten local teachers, cheered on by the crowd, had five minutes to stuff as much cash as they could into their pockets and shirts.

Some critics called the event "dystopian" and noted that according to the National Education Association, South Dakota has some of the lowest-paid teachers in the country, NPR reports. Its average teacher salary of $48,984 is lower than any state except Mississippi. The state ranked 38th in per-student spending. "As a teacher, I find this humiliating," one commenter wrote. "Scrambling against others on the ground for a few $1 bills? How about honoring teachers with genuine donations rather than turning us into silly entertainment for fans?" Team officials say schools had to apply for the event and explain how the money would be used, the Washington Post reports.

The $5,000 was donated by lender CU Mortgage Direct. "The teachers in this area, and any teacher, they deserve whatever the heck they get," company exec Ryan Knudson told the Argus Leader. Barry Longden, the teacher who took the most cash, said he plans to put the $616 towards the e-sports program at Harrisburg High School. Others said they plan to use the money for classroom supplies or decorations. State Sen. Reynold Nesiba tells the Post that while organizers no doubt had good intentions, teachers scrambling for $1 bills is "a terrible image." (Read more South Dakota stories.)