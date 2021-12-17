Omicron Called 'Biggest Threat' to World Health

(Newser) – The omicron COVID variant is now the "biggest threat to global public health," health ministers from Group of Seven countries agreed at a meeting Thursday. A statement issued by the UK, which currently holds the G7 presidency, described developments as "very worrying" and said it is "more important than ever to closely cooperate, and monitor as well as share data," Politico reports. President Biden also issued a dire warning during a meeting of his COVID task force Thursday, saying "we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death" for unvaccinated Americans, the Washington Post reports.

Biden urged unvaccinated people to get the shot and said vaccinated people shouldn't delay getting a booster. The omicron variant, he said, is "going to start to spread much more rapidly at the beginning of the year, and the only real protection is to get your shot." More: