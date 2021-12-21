 
More Allegations Against Bryan Singer

His ex, Blake Stuerman, shares a lengthy piece in 'Variety'
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 21, 2021 2:29 AM CST
In this March 3, 2012 file photo, director Bryan Singer arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of the play "8" in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, file)

(Newser) – Bryan Singer, the well-known filmmaker who's been hit with multiple accusations dating back to the 1990s involving underage sex and rape, is facing new allegations. This time it's an ex-boyfriend, Blake Stuerman, speaking out. In a lengthy piece at Variety, Stuerman says he met Singer in 2009, when he was 18 and Singer was 43. They were in a sexual relationship until 2013, when Singer fired Stuerman as his assistant on X-Men: Days of Future Past, Stuerman says. He alleges Singer was abusive, controlling, and threatening; was known for exploiting barely-legal teen boys who looked even younger than their years; and once attacked a party guest in front of Stuerman.

As the X-Men movie filmed, things got worse, Stuerman writes. "The mental and emotional abuse from Bryan would frequently trigger panic attacks. One panic attack was so severe that I collapsed from hyperventilation and was taken by ambulance to the emergency room," he writes. He says Singer also forced him to accompany him on nights out nearly every night of filming, pressuring him to drink and causing him to run on little sleep, and berated him whenever anything went wrong, and that he's still dealing with the effects years later. "Addiction, severe depression, PTSD and anxiety are all very common among those of us who experienced Bryan’s wrath," he writes. Read his full piece, for which Variety interviewed 20 people and viewed multiple documents, photos, emails, and texts, here. (Read more Bryan Singer stories.)

