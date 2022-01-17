'Severe Muscle Spasms' Force Celine Dion to Cancel Shows

(Newser) – Due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms," Celine Dion on Saturday canceled the remainder of her North American tour dates. Dion, who performed the first 52 dates of the tour before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the rest in March of 2020, was slated to start up again March 9, NBC News reports. But the spasms have been an issue, and while the singer is being treated for them, she has not yet recovered enough to perform, she said in a statement released on Instagram. In October of last year, Dion delayed the reopening of her Las Vegas residency, originally set for November of last year, over the same spasm issue, Today reports.

"I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing," she writes in the caption. "There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again." The Courage World Tour will pick up as planned in Europe in May. (Read more Celine Dion stories.)