M&Ms Characters Get a Modern Makeover

(Newser) – The world is changing its views on gender identity, bullying, and body size, and the M&M characters are following suit. The six M&M mascots are being revamped to place more focus on their personalities than their gender identities, the company behind the iconic chocolate candies announced Thursday. CBS News reports Mars, Inc. has caught flak for its sexy portrayal of the M&M mascot formerly known as Ms. Green. Her revamp—which describes her as a "hypewoman for my friends," per the Hill—drops the white heeled go-go boots she has worn for 25 years in favor sneakers, with the company promising she will now be "known for much more than her boots." (A Jezebel blogger laments the change.)

The relationship between the green and brown mascots has also been revamped to have them stop throwing so much "shade," and the height of the brown M&Ms heels have been lowered. The orange M&M's anxious personality will now be embraced (but his shoes will be tied), and to coincide with increasing global awareness of the dangers of bullying, the once-acrimonious red M&M will be much kinder to his fellow candies. All gender-related prefixes have been removed from the candy’s official website, and Mars says it is dedicated to representing M&Ms with varied body types. (Read more M&Ms stories.)