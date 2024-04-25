US Economy Slowed More Than Expected

The nation's economy slowed last quarter, growing at an annual rate of 1.6% in a sign that the high interest rates may be taking a toll on borrowing and spending, per the AP.
- A slip: Thursday's report from the Commerce Department said the gross domestic product—the economy's total output of goods and services—decelerated from its brisk 3.4% growth rate in the final three months of 2023.
- Below expectations: Economists projected growth of 2.4%, reports the Wall Street Journal. The missed mark had Dow futures down 400 points before the opening bell, notes CNBC.