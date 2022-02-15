Justin Bieber Is Tim Hortons' Savior. Seriously

(Newser) – One Canadian has apparently managed to save another. CNN reports coffee chain Tim Hortons enlisted Justin Bieber's help in November as a way to try to give a bump to revenues hurt by changing breakfast-while-commuting habits during the pandemic. It teamed up with the singer to offer what it dubbed "Timbiebs Timbits": three doughnut hole flavors dreamed up by the Biebs and offered for a limited time: chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle. It worked. Sales were up 10.3% in the fourth quarter for stores opened at least a year, compared to the 11% decrease observed in Q4 2020.

"I'm a Belieber," said José Cil, CEO parent company Restaurant Brands International, on Tuesday. He described it as "one of the more successful traffic driving initiatives in recent memory" and one that led to "unprecedented social engagement and increased appeal with younger guests." Bieber, for his part, described it, quite literally: as a dream, per the Wall Street Journal: "Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," the singer said when the holes launched in November. Cil said the partnership will continue but didn't elaborate. Restaurant Brands International's stock rose nearly 4% on Tuesday. (Read more Justin Bieber stories.)