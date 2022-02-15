3 'Dynamic, Hilarious' Women Will Host This Year's Oscars

(Newser) – This year's Oscars will make history with an all-female trio of hosts. Producer Will Packer announced Tuesday that the 94th Academy Awards will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes, NPR reports. "Imagine having one of the funniest women in comedy today hosting the Oscars," ABC and Hulu chief Craig Erwich said in a statement. "Now, multiply that by three." The March 27 ceremony at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre will be the first to be hosted by three women and the first with three hosts since Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn, and Paul Hogan did the honors in 1987.

The choice of Hall, Schumer, and Sykes follows three years with no host for the Oscars—and record low ratings last year, the AP reports. All three will be hosting for the first time. Packer, who has worked with Hall as producer of movies including Girls Trip and Think Like a Man, has been tasked with bringing excitement back to the show, Variety reports. "This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers," Packer said in a statement. "It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles."

The Academy hopes to boost interest in this year's Oscars with additions including a "fan favorite" movie that will be voted for on social media and announced on social media, reports the AP. Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement that they were "invigorated" by Packer's vision for the Oscars, "celebrating movie lovers alongside moviemakers and spotlighting fan favorites that prove how cinema can unite us all." (Read more Oscars stories.)