Ominous Signs Emerge in Russia-Ukraine Standoff

(Newser) – Days after tensions over Ukraine appeared to be easing, the situation is rapidly deteriorating. The US and NATO say Russia is building up its force at Ukraine's border, not pulling back as it claimed, and President Biden believes an invasion could happen within days. "Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," the president said Thursday. Biden said the US has "reason to believe" that Russia is "engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in," the AP reports. He added that he has no plans to speak to Vladimir Putin. Developments:

Moscow expels US diplomat. Biden said Thursday that a diplomatic solution is still possible, but the US is down one diplomat: The Russian government has expelled Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman, the second-ranked diplomat at the US embassy in Moscow, the Washington Post reports. In a statement, the State Department called the expulsion "unprovoked" and an "escalatory step."

