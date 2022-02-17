5 Christian School Staffers Leave in Handcuffs

(Newser) – Five staff members at a private Christian school in Texas were taken from the school in handcuffs Wednesday on claims that they tried to cover up a sexual assault on campus. Midland Police say they were called to Midland Christian School on Jan. 28 in response to the alleged sexual assault of a student more than a week earlier, a video of which was reportedly shared on social media, per KMID. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the male victim told detectives that he'd attended baseball practice at the school's stadium on Jan. 20. In a dark locker room afterward, he said he was pushed to the ground, beaten, then assaulted with a baseball bat, in honor of "freshman initiation day."

story continues below

Secondary Principal Dana Ellis was told of the incident that same day, and notified Superintendent Jared Lee a day later, according to an affidavit. Police say Lee then asked Athletic Director Gregory McClendon and Assistant Secondary Principal Matthew Counts to conduct an investigation. A school rep said Wednesday that this "resulted in school disciplinary action." But Lee refused to turn over documents to police without a search warrant, according to the affidavit. After the search warrant was served Feb. 14, police say emails showed administrators refused to report the sexual assault to the proper authorities as required, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

A student was arrested Wednesday alongside Ellis, Lee, McClendon, Counts, and baseball coach Barry Russell. The staffers, later released on bond, are each charged with failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse, which is a state felony, per the Reporter-Telegram. "Our school officials have, and will continue to, cooperate with law enforcement and their investigation," Jason Stockstill, president of the school's board of trustees said Wednesday. Meanwhile, former students tell KMID that they are disgusted but not necessarily surprised by the accusations. (Read more sexual assault stories.)