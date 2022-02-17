Team Employee Convicted in Death of Tyler Skaggs

(Newser) – A Texas jury found a former Los Angeles Angels staff member guilty Thursday of two counts in the 2019 overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. After deliberating for less than three hours, the US District Court jury in Fort Worth convicted Eric Kay of distributing an opioid laced with fentanyl that caused Skaggs' death, USA Today reports. The Angels were playing in Arlington at the time of Skaggs' overdose. The player's family thanked prosecutors and the jury, per CBS Sports. "We are relieved that justice was served, although today is a painful reminder of the worst day in the life of our family," the statement said.

Kay, who faces a minimum of 20 years in federal prison, is scheduled to be sentenced June 28. The charges were distribution of controlled substances resulting in death and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, per CNN. During the trial this week, eight of Skaggs' teammates testified that Kay had given them opioids. The jury also heard that the player had gotten drugs from another source, as well. Skaggs, 27, died in his hotel room. "This case is a sobering reminder: Fentanyl kills," the federal prosecutor said. (Read more opioids stories.)