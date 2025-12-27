Sheriff's Office Shooting Leaves 3 Wounded, Suspect Dead

Three people were wounded when a man opened fire in an Idaho sheriff's office, authorities said, before he was killed in a shootout. The owner of a hardware store across the street in downtown Wallace said the man fired outside his store Friday afternoon, then went into the county building, which includes courtrooms and the Shoshone County sheriff's office, and began firing, the Idaho Statesman reports. The gunman and officers shot at each other in the lobby until the suspect was killed, per KXLY .

Two bystanders sitting in a truck outside were hospitalized after both were shot in the leg, and a dispatcher working in the lobby was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after being grazed in the ear by a bullet, Sheriff William Eddy said. Eight law enforcement agencies, including officers from Washington and Montana, responded, per the Statesman. Another sheriff said early reports that the suspect had gained access to the jail "ramped up" the response, per CNN. Wallace is about 70 miles east of Spokane. Officials did not immediately identify the suspect or a possible motive.