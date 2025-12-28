Cops: Woman on Her Porch Killed by Target Practice Bullet

Police are blaming a careless target shooter in the Christmas Day death of his neighbor in Oklahoma, reports News9 . Prosecutors allege 33-year-old Cody Wayne Adams was firing a handgun in his backyard when one of the rounds traveled roughly a third of a mile and struck a woman sitting on her porch in Comanche, in Stephens County, reports ABC News . The woman identified as Sandra Phelps had been holding a baby at the time, per CNN . After hearing gunshots for several minutes, she joked to family members that "someone got a new gun for Christmas," according to the affidavit. Soon after, she said, "Ouch," and collapsed.

Investigators canvassed nearby homes and found all but Adams' had adequate backstops or safe firing areas, the affidavit states. Adams allegedly told deputies he had been shooting at a Red Bull can in his backyard with his new Glock .45-caliber gun. After being informed that a woman had been killed, he "became visibly upset and began to cry," according to the affidavit. Adams was arrested on a charge of first-degree manslaughter. The baby being held by Phelps at the time of the shooting was not injured. Police say the bullet struck Phelps in the arm and entered her chest, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.