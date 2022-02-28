 
NYPD Seeks Suspect in Subway Poop Attack

Video shows man smearing feces on stranger
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 28, 2022 4:55 PM CST

(Newser) – The latest attack on a New York City subway passenger wasn't fatal—but it was definitely disturbing. Police say a man smeared human feces on the face of a woman who was waiting for a train at the East 241st Street in the Bronx on Feb. 21, NBC reports. Video released by the NYPD Monday shows the man, who did not know the victim, shoving a bag into the woman's face as he walks past her and then rubbing her with the bag as she tries to shield herself, reports the New York Daily News. The NYPD has urged anybody who can identify the man seen in the video to come forward. (After pushing incidents last month, one of which killed a woman, authorities urged subway riders to stand back from the platform edge.)

