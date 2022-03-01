(Newser)
–
How much of the world views the war in Ukraine was illustrated in the reaction to two speeches on Tuesday. In Brussels, diplomats with the European Union gave Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a lengthy standing ovation, reports the Hill. In Geneva, diplomats from around 40 nations walked out on a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the UN Human Rights Council, reports Reuters. Details:
- Zelensky: "No one is going to break us," the Ukrainian leader told the EU parliamentarians via video. (Lavrov delivered his speech by video, too.) The ovation following Zelensky's address, one in which he sought help in the fight against Russia, can be seen here. The translator got a little choked up as Zelensky spoke, per this BBC tweet.
- Lavrov: More than 100 diplomats walked out on the speech, with representatives of Syria, China, and Venezuela among those staying. Lavrov defended the invasion, repeating Vladimir Putin's assertion that it was justified and accusing the West of anti-Russian "hysteria," per the New York Times. Also notable: Days after Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert, Lavrov declared that a "nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought."
(Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict
stories.)