(Newser) – How much of the world views the war in Ukraine was illustrated in the reaction to two speeches on Tuesday. In Brussels, diplomats with the European Union gave Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a lengthy standing ovation, reports the Hill. In Geneva, diplomats from around 40 nations walked out on a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the UN Human Rights Council, reports Reuters. Details:

Zelensky: "No one is going to break us," the Ukrainian leader told the EU parliamentarians via video. (Lavrov delivered his speech by video, too.) The ovation following Zelensky's address, one in which he sought help in the fight against Russia, can be seen here. The translator got a little choked up as Zelensky spoke, per this BBC tweet.