US | Claudio Neves Valente Videos Show Brown Shooter Planned Attack for Months Feds say Neves Valente confessed to crime, but showed no remorse and didn't reveal motive By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jan 6, 2026 8:15 PM CST Copied Photos of Brown University shooting victims MukhammadAziz Umurzokov, left, and Ella Cook, lay on a makeshift memorial outside the Engineering Research Center, Dec. 16, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) The man identified by law enforcement as the shooter who killed two Brown University students and an MIT professor had been planning the attack for months and left behind videos in which he confessed to the murders, according to information released Tuesday by the US Department of Justice. Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a former Brown student and Portuguese national, was found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility after he killed two students and wounded nine others in an engineering building on Dec. 13. Two days after the Brown shooting, he killed MIT professor Nuno FG Loureiro in his home in the Boston suburb of Brookline. Justice Department officials said Tuesday that during the search of the storage facility where Neves Valente's body was found on Dec. 18, the FBI recovered an electronic device containing a series of short videos made by Neves Valente after the shootings, the AP reports. In the recordings, the shooter admits in Portuguese that he had been "planning the Brown University shooting for a long time," according to a press release. In a transcript provided by the Justice Department, he said he had been working out details for at least six semesters. He did not provide a motive for targeting Brown or the MIT professor, with whom he attended school in Portugal decades ago. Neves Valente said he had previous opportunities to carry out a shooing at Brown, but he had "always chickened out," NBC News reports. He said he felt he had nothing to apologize for. He also complained in the videos about injuring his eye in the shootings. "I'm not going to apologize because during my lifetime no one sincerely apologized to me," he said. Neves Valente said his "only objective was to leave more or less" on his "own terms" and to ensure he "wouldn't be the one who ended up suffering the most from all this." No, that cannot happen. So if you don't like it, tough luck," he said. Neves Valente called his execution of the murders "a little incompetent." "But at least something was done," he said. In the recording, he said he'd had the storage space where his body was found for about three years. Neves Valente mentioned his confrontation with the witness at Brown University that ultimately led to his identification days later. "I actually was confronted," Neves Valente said, adding that the witness had seen his license plate. "I honestly never thought it would take them so long to find me," he said. He said he had no hatred or love for the United States, where he first arrived around 25 years ago to study physics at Brown's graduate program before leaving in the spring of 2001. He eventually obtained legal permanent residence status in September 2017. His last known residence was in Miami. "It's the same thing with Portugal, and most of the places where I have been," he said, adding later that "I've been here without caring for a very long time now." "Neves Valente showed no remorse during the recordings; on the contrary, he exposed his true nature when he blamed innocent, unarmed children for their deaths at his hand and grumbled about a self-inflicted injury he suffered when he shot the MIT professor at close range," the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement. "Our investigation into the motives behind Neves Valente's heinous acts will continue."