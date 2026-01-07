Videos Show Brown Shooter Planned Attack for Months

The man identified by law enforcement as the shooter who killed two Brown University students and an MIT professor had been planning the attack for months and left behind videos in which he confessed to the murders, according to information released Tuesday by the US Department of Justice.

Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a former Brown student and Portuguese national, was found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility after he killed two students and wounded nine others in an engineering building on Dec. 13. Two days after the Brown shooting, he killed MIT professor Nuno FG Loureiro in his home in the Boston suburb of Brookline.