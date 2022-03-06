Zelensky to Ukrainians: 'Go On the Offensive!'

(Newser) – Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading with other nations to give him more help in repelling Russian soldiers. On Saturday night, he issued the same plea to ordinary residents of his nation. "Ukrainians in all of our cities that the enemy has entered—go on the offensive!’’ he said in a video message, per the AP. “You should take to the streets! You should fight! … It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land.” His appeal came after NATO rejected the idea of imposing a no-fly zone. “Every meter of our Ukrainian land won by protest and humiliation of the invaders is a step forward, a step toward victory," he said. Other developments:

Odessa: Zelensky warned that Russia planned to unleash a massive attack on the key port city of Odessa, one that would encompass aerial bombardments, along with missiles and artillery fire. "This will be a war crime," he said, per the Washington Post.