Goldman Sachs apparently doesn't completely trust its bankers when it comes to how they handle expenses, and this summer's Olympics are presenting a new reason for the company to be keep an eye on its wallet. Bloomberg reports that the investment firm has laid down the hammer on employees who may have wanted to attend the Games mostly on the company's dime, by booking a trip for ostensible business meetings and events but then sneaking off to check out the Olympics on the side. Now, staffers heading to Paris anytime between July 24 and Aug. 14 must get an OK from higher-ups in the finance division before making the trip, per an email sent to workers.