Pandemic Passes Another Unwanted Milestone

(Newser) – The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday—underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone was recorded by Johns Hopkins University, per the AP.

Death rates worldwide are still highest among people unvaccinated against the virus, said Tikki Pang, a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore’s medical school. "This is a disease of the unvaccinated," said Pang, the former director of research policy and cooperation with the World Health Organization.