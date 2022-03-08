Experts Offer New Plan for Living With COVID

(Newser) – A group of experts made more than 250 recommendations to the Biden administration Monday for a more robust response to COVID-19, warning that the disease has not yet faded to "endemic" levels. A report from the group partly builds on the White House plan released last week on achieving a less disruptive life with COVID while specifying additional steps, the Washington Post reports. It's too early to declare victory, said the experts, who warn against "complacency, inaction, or premature triumphalism" in their report. "The nation is not yet at the next normal," they said.

"It's an attempt to have a more disciplined approach to dealing with this crisis, providing a vision for what 'next' might look like," said Luciana Borio, one of the authors, per STAT News. The group of experts includes researchers, former COVID advisers to President Biden's transition team, and former leaders of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Their report recommends steps involving: