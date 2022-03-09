Americans Heading to Ukraine Told to Leave DNA Samples, a Will

(Newser) – The federal government has advised US citizens not to travel to Ukraine—but those who decide to do so anyway should leave behind a DNA sample and a will, and designate power of attorney before they go. That's the advice from the State Department as of Tuesday, NBC News reports. It also advised any Americans headed there to put in place personal security and communication plans, and to make sure important documents and login information have been shared with loved ones in advance. The recommendations come after a report last week that 3,000 US citizens have applied to join "the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine," recently formed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine says 16,000 foreigners have arrived to help defend it from the Russian invasion, CBS News reports. Some of them are Americans, though it's not clear how many. "I didn't say goodbye. I said, see you later," says Andriy Penchak, describing the moment he left his family to go and fight. Penchak, a truck driver who used his savings for travel costs, was born in Ukraine and now lives in Pennsylvania. He arrived in the country with three others from the US. "I want my child to have a Ukraine to go back to when she's grown up," says a pastry chef who is also there to fight; he splits his time between Ukraine and New York.