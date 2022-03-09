Video of Girl Singing "Let It Go" in Bomb Shelter Goes Viral

(Newser) – Video of a young girl in a Ukraine bomb shelter singing "Let It Go" went viral this week, with Idina Menzel among those responding to the moving clip on social media. "We see you. We really, really see you," tweeted Menzel, who of course played Elsa and sang the English version of the song in the Disney movie Frozen. The girl sang the Russian version of the song, the Washington Post reports, which includes lines like "I'm not afraid of anything anymore." Some in the Kyiv bomb shelter were brought to tears. The video was first uploaded March 3.

CNBC points out three other videos showing Ukrainians' "resilience," among them an emotional video showing Ukrainians helping a young Russian soldier, who cried when he was allowed to video-call his mom. Meanwhile, an air alert was declared in Kyiv Wednesday morning as the fighting continues, the AP reports. "Kyiv region—air alert. Threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters,” regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram. CNN has a piece on the citizens defending Kyiv. The Pentagon said Tuesday that Russian forces plan to surround Kyiv; while the bulk of the invading force has not reached the capital yet, "reconnaissance elements" are already there and engaging in urban warfare, officials say. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)