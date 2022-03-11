Russian Missiles Hit Cities Not Previously Targeted

(Newser) – Russia appears to be stepping up its attacks on Ukrainian cities, days after US intelligence officials warned that Vladimir Putin is likely to "double down" on the invasion despite international pressure. Missile strikes have hit cities that were not previously targeted, including the western cities of Lviv, Lutsk, and Ivano-Frankivsk, where airfields were damaged; strikes on other cities have intensified, the BBC reports. Officials say the central Ukraine city of Dnipro, previously considered a safe haven for people fleeing the bombardment of other cities, was hit by three airstrikes early Friday, wrecking buildings including an apartment block and a kindergarten. More:

Heavy bombardment continues. Ukrainian authorities say relentless attacks are continuing on cities including Mariupol and Kharkiv, the Guardian reports. Authorities say residential areas of Kharkiv were hit 89 times in a single day and 48 schools in the eastern city have been destroyed since the invasion began.

Land mines block relief, evacuation efforts . The New York Times reports that according to the United Nations refugee agency, the increasing use of land mines has made evacuation and aid deliveries even more difficult. The agency estimates that more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country and at least 2 million more have been displaced within Ukraine.

. The New York Times reports that according to the United Nations refugee agency, the increasing use of land mines has made evacuation and aid deliveries even more difficult. The agency estimates that more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country and at least 2 million more have been displaced within Ukraine. Chemical weapons claims worry Zelensky. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Thursday he was worried that Russia's claims that Ukraine and the US were planning to use chemical weapons were a prelude to Russian use of the weapons, ABC reports. "This makes me really worried, because we’ve been repeatedly convinced: If you want to know Russia’s plans, look at what Russia accuses others of," he said.