Ukraine Claims 2 Big Wins on the Ground

(Newser) – In yet another on-the-ground win for Ukraine, a fourth Russian commander has reportedly been killed as forces tried to take over the city of Mariupol. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, published a photo on the Telegram app on Wednesday purporting to show the body of Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev, per the Washington Post. Mityaev, said to be 46 or 47, headed up Russia's 150th Motorized Rifle Division and was reported to have died along with seven other elite troops with the feared Dzerzhinsky Division of Russia's national guard, a unit under Vladimir Putin's direct control that had been active in the Chechen war, reports the Mirror.

Russia has yet to verify Mityaev's death, so far only confirming the death of one general, per the Evening Standard. Meanwhile, Ukraine is keeping its morale up with further victories, including one that apparently shows a Russian tank getting blown to bits. A drone video clip shared by Ukrainian armed forces online, set to a heavy-metal score, purports to show the Sicheslav Brigade of the Ukrainian army's 25th Separate Airborne Brigade taking out the tank as it tried to make its way across a ditch east of Donetsk, reports the Independent. "'Game over,' Russian invaders!" the military tweet reads. "WE WILL WIN! GLORY TO UKRAINE!"