Ye's Instagram Privileges Have Been Revoked

(Newser) – The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been forced into a 24-hour Instagram hiatus. Instagram temporarily banned Ye's account Wednesday for violating policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment—but the posts in question had nothing to do with Ye's most recent foe, Pete Davidson. The rapper had posted a photo of comedian Trevor Noah, captioning it with racial slurs, NBC News reports. Noah had jumped into the Ye-Kim Kardashian divorce drama on the Daily Show on Tuesday night. "Two things can be true: Kim likes publicity, Kim is also being harassed. Those things can be happening at the same time," Noah said. He expressed concern in a comment on Ye's post—"I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain," per the Hollywood Reporter—before it was deleted.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed violating content was removed from the @kanyewest account, which will be barred from posting, commenting, or sending direct messages for 24 hours, per NBC. Several recent posts about Davidson remain visible. In one, Ye writes that he's concerned Davidson "will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He's in rehab every 2 months." He also posted a screenshot of a 2019 Breitbart article which referred to Davidson joking about having sex with a baby during a stand-up routine. "Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children," Ye wrote. "Apologize to your family for being in your family." Rolling Stone notes Ye should realize that "art is not a proxy for any ill or harm," as he himself claimed in defense of his new music video depicting a decapitated Davidson. (Read more Kanye West stories.)