Ye's New Music Video Startles Even His Fans

Kim Kardashian may be done with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West (now Ye), but he doesn't seem to be done with her, or her current boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson. Just hours after Kardashian attained legally single status in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, West released a new music video on Instagram for his song "Eazy." The New York Post reports the song features an eyebrow-raising lyric on how "God sent me from that crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a--." But then there's the nearly four-minute black-and-white video itself.

Shot mostly in Claymation style, the video shows a character meant to depict West kidnap a character clearly meant to be Davidson. West's character ties him up, places a bag over his head, and puts him on the back of his four-wheeler, then buries him up to his neck in dirt and sprinkles rose seeds around his head. The West character later cuts a bunch of the flowers that have bloomed around the Davidson character's head. The last three frames of the video feature the text: "Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who," showing the word "Skete" (a nickname for Davidson that West has used before) crossed out, followed by a final: "Jk, he's fine." Rolling Stone notes that West is also shown throughout the video holding onto a decapitated head as he raps.

The magazine, which adds it's not clear if West had a hand in making the video, reports that "Eazy" first debuted in January, after it became clear Kardashian and Davidson were dating. While West gets some thumbs-ups on the video in the comments section, People notes others were put off by it. "That kanye video is actually disturbing, pete needs to sue and file a restraining order," one commenter tweeted. Another called the clip "emotional abuse" against Kardashian, with whom West has had a social media and texting battle since the beginning of the year. Yet another points out that maybe the video wasn't the best idea from a legal standpoint, noting: "This video should play out well in court soon."