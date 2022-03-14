Pete Davidson and Kanye Go At It in Texts

(Newser) – We kind of get why Pete Davidson might be heading into space (and can we come, too?). The Saturday Night Live star, who's caught in a triangle of sorts between girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West, is now pushing back at Ye, as evidenced by a series of texts that recently flew back and forth between Davidson and the rapper. Page Six says it has confirmed the texts, with Davidson coming to the defense of Kardashian and trolling West with a revealing pic. More on this latest development:

The (apparent) last straw: The latest commotion started Sunday, when West headed to Instagram to complain once again about how Kardashian was allowing their oldest daughter, 8-year-old North, to remain on TikTok. People notes that West put up no less than a dozen posts (all since deleted) railing against his ex, starting with an expression of annoyance at Kardashian for appearing in a video with North in which they lip-synced Machine Gun Kelly's "Emo Girl." In a separate post, West put up a video in which he implored Kardashian to "stop antagonizing me" with the TikTok vids.

Davidson's (apparent) reaction: Later Sunday, Davidson friend Dave Sirus, a writer for SNL, posted screenshots of the text exchange between Davidson, 28, and West, 44, with Davidson doing most of the writing. "Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met," he noted (see pics of the screenshots here). "You are so f---ing lucky that she's your kids mom." Davidson then told West: "I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f--- up."

Later Sunday, Davidson friend Dave Sirus, a writer for SNL, posted screenshots of the text exchange between Davidson, 28, and West, 44, with Davidson doing most of the writing. "Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met," he noted (see pics of the screenshots here). "You are so f---ing lucky that she's your kids mom." Davidson then told West: "I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f--- up." Kanye's reaction, and a surprise pic: "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now." That's when Davidson sent a shirtless photo of himself and responded: "In bed with your wife."

An offer to help: Davidson then took a somewhat conciliatory turn, noting, "Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too." He also told West, "You have no idea how nice I've been to you," informing West that he's kept SNL from poking fun of the rapper over the past several months.

Davidson then took a somewhat conciliatory turn, noting, "Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too." He also told West, "You have no idea how nice I've been to you," informing West that he's kept SNL from poking fun of the rapper over the past several months. An eagle-eyed TMZ: The media outlet points out that, upon more closely examining the photo Davidson sent to West, it seems that Davidson has some "new ink for his new girl," with a "Kim" tattoo appearing right next to a giant skull tat on his chest.

A date for Kanye: West hasn't been moping around all weekend. Us Weekly reports that he took new main squeeze, model Chaney Jones, to a Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night. "Many have noticed that Jones bares a striking resemblance to Kardashian," the magazine notes.

West hasn't been moping around all weekend. Us Weekly reports that he took new main squeeze, model Chaney Jones, to a Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night. "Many have noticed that Jones bares a striking resemblance to Kardashian," the magazine notes. DL Hughley enters the chat: Complex reports that in his now-scrubbed Instagram rant, West also went after DL Hughley, calling him a "drug addict" and noting "I can afford to hurt you." The 59-year-old comedian responded with a series of tweets, including one that said: "Ain't no way in hell I'd ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!!"

DL Hughley enters the chat: Complex reports that in his now-scrubbed Instagram rant, West also went after DL Hughley, calling him a "drug addict" and noting "I can afford to hurt you." The 59-year-old comedian responded with a series of tweets, including one that said: "Ain't no way in hell I'd ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!!"

Davidson's space flight: To circle back to that, Blue Origin announced on Monday that Davidson will be catapulted into the cosmos on March 23 with five other passengers, per Today.