Musk Revises Prediction for Mars Landing

Elon Musk has been saying all along that he considers a trip to Mars possible relatively soon. In 2016, he told 100,000 people at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, that he wanted to build a rocket that could take people there and help maintain a city on Mars. "It's something we can do in our lifetimes," he told an audience of 100,000 watchers at the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico. "You could go." In 2018, the SpaceX CEO said there was a 70% chance he'll take one of his rockets to Mars. Now he's suggested a new timeline, NPR reports.

A tweet Monday by Space_Hub likened the 1969 moon landing to the first crewed Mars landing, including an open-ended reference to when that would happen: "20--." Musk took the bait on Wednesday, answering, "2029." That goal keeps moving later; 2029 would be a full 60 years after the moon landing. In December 2020, Musk was predicting a Mars landing in 2026, per CNET. Musk has suggested before that federal regulations are slowing the journey toward Mars.