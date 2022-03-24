Biden: I'd Be 'Lucky' if Trump Is Nominee

(Newser) – President Biden said Thursday he thinks Russia should lose its place in the Group of 20. At a news conference in Brussels after meetings with NATO allies over the invasion of Ukraine, Biden said he backed the ejection of Russia from the world forum but said it's up to the G20 as a whole to decide, reports the Washington Post. Failing that, he said Ukraine should at least be allowed to send a delegation to observe. The next G20 meeting is this fall in Indonesia, per the Wall Street Journal. In other remarks:

Chemicals: Biden said Russia would pay a price if it uses chemical weapons in Ukraine. “We would respond if he uses it,” Biden said. The “nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," he added.

Trump: In response to a question, Biden said he would be "lucky" if Donald Trump ended up being the Republican nominee in the 2024 election, per the New York Times.

China: "I think that China understands that its economic future is much more closely tied to the West than it is to Russia," said Biden, asked about the possibility of Beijing helping out Moscow. "And so I am hopeful that he does not get engaged," the president added of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Territory: Should Ukraine cede territory to Vladimir Putin? "That is a total judgment based on Ukraine. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," said Biden, per CNN. "I don't believe that they're going to have to do that, but ... it's their judgment to make."